UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Honermand Programme On Cards

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:42 PM

Balochistan Honermand Programme on cards

Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal Education, Mir Asadullah Baloch has said that the Balochistan Honermand Programme would be launched soon to import technical skills among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal Education, Mir Asadullah Baloch has said that the Balochistan Honermand Programme would be launched soon to import technical skills among youth.

Talking to APP, the minister said that the government is taking measures to develop the technical institutions in the province on modern lines to fulfill the current day's requirements.

Under the initiative of Honermand Programme, he informed that the provincial government will announce a special financial package of Rs100,000 for the youth to enable them to earn their livelihood on their own.

"It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills," said and stressed to strengthen the basic structure of technical centers that would play role for the sustainability and development of the province.

"After imparting skill full training to the youth in different field of technology, they would be provided job opportunities abroad," he added.

Baloch said, "It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province." He said the government has planned to provide adequate training to motivate young people towards technical education.

To a question, the minister said the government was trying its best to provide maximum number of official jobs to the people.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Import Education Job Young Government Best Jobs

Recent Stories

ADFD approves US$5 million for social services pro ..

1 minute ago

PPP leader Khursheed Shah allowed bail in assets b ..

9 minutes ago

Construction of Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain 58% ..

16 minutes ago

2.83 million applications under tax refunds for to ..

16 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s first astronaut highlights Hope Mission ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, DHL Express strengthen partner ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.