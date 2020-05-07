Balochistan IGP inaugurates Mohsin Butt Flower Garden at BC Sariab Complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt inaugurated the "Mohsin Butt Flower Garden" at the Balochistan Constabulary (BC) Qasim Line Sariab Complex on Thursday.

Commandant Balochistan Constabulary and Additional Inspector General Naeem Akram Bhroka briefed the IG Mohsin Hassan Butt on the occasion that 5000 trees have been planted in the complex during plantation campaign while 5000 more trees to be planted in the complex which can be increased the beautification and greenery of the complex.

There are three zonal offices of Balochistan Constabulary in the complex while firing range and training area are also present, he said adding that ten thousand trees were being planted which would maintain the whole mountainous area of the complex green.

IG Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt appreciated the initiative of Commandant Balochistan Constabulary and termed it as an important step in the national tree planting campaign.