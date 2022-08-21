UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Imposes Emergency In Health Department

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Balochistan imposes emergency in health department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Department Balochistan Hafiz Muhammad Tahir has imposed emergency in the health department in view of the current flood situation in the province.

The secretary said that medical teams were continuously engaged in providing medical facilities to the flood affected areas in the province.

Chairing a meeting of health officials, he said that the Operation Cell has been activated in the DG Health Office which would be supervised by secretary and DG of the health department.

The health department was monitoring the provision of medical facilities to the people in flood-affected areas and measures were being taken to prevent epidemics and improve the situation.

All the medical staff of Civil Hospital Quetta, Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Quetta, Sheikh Zahid Hospital Quetta, Benazir Hospital Quetta and Mufti Mahmood Hospital have been alerted and teams would be sent immediately wherever medical relief were needed.

He said the doctors, medical staff and essential medicines have been provided to the flood-affected areas and additional teams have been put on standby.

The secretary said effective measures were being taken to provide the best medical facilities and services to the flood-affected people of the province.

DG Health Noor Muhammad Qazi, Additional Secretary Health Balochistan Hafeezullah Aghior, MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel, MS BMC Dr. Sultan Lahri, Dean PGM I Professor Shabbir Ahmad Lahri, Young Doctors Association Dr. Hafeez Mandukhel, Dr. Bihar Shah and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Zahri were attended the meeting.

