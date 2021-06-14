UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Improves Law & Order Situation: Ziaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:16 PM

Balochistan improves Law & order situation: Ziaullah

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Monday said the law and order situation was improved in the province due to positive measures of incumbent government and dynamic efforts of security forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Monday said the law and order situation was improved in the province due to positive measures of incumbent government and dynamic efforts of security forces.

These views were expressed in a joint press conference by Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind and IGP Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai here.

"We are fighting against terrorism from external hands because Balochistan has to face foreign terrorists." he said.

He said security forces have already broken backbone of terrorists from the province but action were being carried out against remaining of few anti-state elements in order to foil conspiracy of enemies of the country.

He also appreciated police for arresting killers of Bilal Norazai and Hayat Baloch through processes of modern technology on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Mir Ziaullah maintained police were taking action against narcotics sellers in the province in order to save youth from menace of drugs.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind said police Data Command Center was imperative for the province which was inaugurated a few days ago in Quetta by Chief Minister Balochistan so that capacity of police would be enhanced for maintaining peace in the province.

She said the establishment of Women Police Station was commendable which would help to provide women justice in the area.

IGP Muhammad Tahir Rai said in the press conference that at least 14 terrorists were killed in various conducting operation by police during one month while such action would be continued against terrorists till their elimination from the areas.

He said India was providing funds to terrorists for doing sabotage activities in Balochistan in order to halt development of processes.

He said the culture of police station to be ended soon for the betterment of law and order situation in the province.

IGP Muhammad Tahir Rai said Quetta safe City Project would be completed in 18 months which would be helped in strengthening of security measures.

