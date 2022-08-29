UrduPoint.com

Balochistan In Dire Need Of Help: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 11:41 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that the Balochistan province was severely affected by the flash floods, rains and there was a dire need of help.

In an interactive session with the bureau chiefs of news channels and editors of newspapers, he said that the province infrastructure lost was approximately more than Rs 200 billion.

He said, "We have a severe shortage of tents, adding that flood victims are helping with limited resources.

Philanthropists come forward for the victims of Balochistan." He said that Pakistan Army was helping us in the relief operation of the flood victims while steps were being taken to restore gas, electricity and mobile phones services.

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the Army Chief who are regularly visiting Balochistan," he said.

He also thanked prime minister for announcing Rs 10 billion for the flood victims of Balochistan.

