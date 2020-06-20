Balochistan increases health allocations to Rs 31.405 bln

The Balochistan government has increased health budget for the next financial year by 32 percent form Rs 23.981 to Rs 31.405 improve the vital sector in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has increased health budget for the next financial year by 32 percent form Rs 23.981 to Rs 31.405 improve the vital sector in the province.

According to budget documents of 2020-21 , an amount of Rs 7.050 billion has been earmarked for health sector development of the province.

The Health Professional Allowance has been ensured for the medical personnel, paramedical staff, nurses who are playing a leading role in combating with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thalassemia Centers would be established in District Headquarter Hospitals of the province, while work on construction of new building of Civil Hospital in Gwadar has also started.

The government has started the construction work on a new block for the treatment of cancer at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Quetta while an Incentive Care Unit (ICU) would be also set up at Cardiology department of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

Steps would be taken to set up bachelor hostels in eight district hospitals of the province.

The Balochistan government would established a new 30-bed hospital in Nawan Kali area of Quetta city.

The new medical colleges would be established in the province while Jhalawan, Makran and Lorlai have been expanded and the salaries and benefits of the deployed faculty members have been significantly increased in accordance with market rates.

The Finance minister has announced the establishment of 18 new kidney dialysis centers in 18 districts of the province.

Zahoor Buladi said the government has decided to set up a regular dental college in Quetta and for this 79 faculty posts are being created in the next financial year which will be a historic process.

For the first time in the history of province, Rs 2.5 billion has been allocated in the financial year 2020-2021 for purchasing an air ambulance.

In the new financial year 2020-2021, as many as 1,266 new posts have been created for the health department, besides 468 new posts have been generated for medical education.