Balochistan Increases Wheat Support Price By Rs 200 Per 40 Kg

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 06:53 PM

The Balochistan cabinet on Monday approved Rs 200 increase in the Rs 2200 support price of 40 kg wheat bag to ensure better prices to farmers. Now onwards the support price of 40 kg wheat in Bslochistan would be Rs 2400

QUETTA, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Balochistan cabinet on Monday approved Rs 200 increase in the Rs 2200 support price of 40 kg wheat bag to ensure better prices to farmers. Now onwards the support price of 40 kg wheat in Bslochistan would be Rs 2400.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the food department to procure wheat on emergency basis under the wheat procurement plan prepared by food department.

The cabinet also directed to take strict action against wheat hoarders and also okayed construction of Judicial Complex at Sariab Road.

The cabinet has sets up a special committee to hand over 170 water supply schemes of Quetta district to WASA and to ensure the supply of drinking water in other districts of the province.

The provincial cabinet has passed important laws including the Balochistan Food Authority Rules 2022, Human Rights Policy 2021, Balochistan Child Marriage Prohibition Bill 2021, Balochistan Workers' Wages Bill 2020 and the provincial cabinet also approved amendment to Regulation Mines and Oil Field and Mineral Development (Government Control) Act, 1948.

The provincial cabinet has approved the Balochistan Development and Supervision for Curriculum, Textbook and Quality of education Bill 2018.

