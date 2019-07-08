Balochistan industries dept to provide employment to skilled youth: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Commerce and industries, Haji Muhammad Khan on Monday said Balochistan department of Commerce and Industries would generate 10,000 new jobs to overcome unemployment issue in the province.

"The people having technical educational qualification have more opportunities to secure good jobs under this initiative across the province", he said.

He said the government had planned to train youth in industrial sector and would also launch 'Youth Internship programme' for senior university students, adding, the training would help the youth to acquire space in the current business environment and enhance their skills.

Mohammad Khan said the government had also decided to convert the conventional business regime into modern corporate system to take advantage of new technologies to cut costs, improve quality and transparency for generating more revenue.

He said the establishment of 14 zonal chambers of commerce for the protection and promotion of trade would also help build a healthy economic environment in the region.

The minister added that the plan had been finalized to establish eight special economic zones along with the route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to boost the economic activities in the area.

Plans to present, he said, 13 industrial areas for investment to strengthen the basic structure of technical centers would play key role for the sustainability and development of the province.

He said the provincial government had also planned to establish 13 border markets in the province as the Chaman, Taftan Boarders and Gwadar port were the prime routes for strengthening the economy.

"It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province. We need the help and guidance from the national and international organizations for this purpose," the minister underscored.