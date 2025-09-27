Open Menu

Balochistan Information Commission Committed To Implement Right To Information Law Effectively

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of International Day for Universal Access to Information, Information Commissioner Balochistan, Abdul Shakoor has said that the Right to Information is a fundamental right of citizens and a cornerstone of transparent governance.

In his message, he said that Balochistan has already legislated its own Right to Information Act, which aims to empower citizens, ensure accountability of public bodies, and promote openness in governance. He emphasized that the Balochistan Information Commission is committed to implementing this law effectively despite various challenges.

“Access to information is not just a legal right, it is the bridge between people and the state. Transparency builds trust, and trust strengthens democracy,” Shakoor added.

The Commissioner urged all government departments in Balochistan to fully cooperate in providing information to citizens as required under the law. He said that civil society, media, and academia are important partners in promoting a culture of openness and accountability.

He concluded that ensuring the free flow of information is essential for good governance and sustainable progress in the province

