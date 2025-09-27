- Home
- Pakistan
- Balochistan Information Commission committed to implement right to information law effectively
Balochistan Information Commission Committed To Implement Right To Information Law Effectively
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of International Day for Universal Access to Information, Information Commissioner Balochistan, Abdul Shakoor has said that the Right to Information is a fundamental right of citizens and a cornerstone of transparent governance.
In his message, he said that Balochistan has already legislated its own Right to Information Act, which aims to empower citizens, ensure accountability of public bodies, and promote openness in governance. He emphasized that the Balochistan Information Commission is committed to implementing this law effectively despite various challenges.
“Access to information is not just a legal right, it is the bridge between people and the state. Transparency builds trust, and trust strengthens democracy,” Shakoor added.
The Commissioner urged all government departments in Balochistan to fully cooperate in providing information to citizens as required under the law. He said that civil society, media, and academia are important partners in promoting a culture of openness and accountability.
He concluded that ensuring the free flow of information is essential for good governance and sustainable progress in the province
Recent Stories
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..
Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Information Commission committed to implement right to information law effectively1 minute ago
-
President felicitates security forces on successful operation in Lakki Marwat11 minutes ago
-
World Tourism Day: Pakistan’s hidden heritage awaits a digital awakening11 minutes ago
-
Medium flood level begins to decline at Kotri barrage11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held in Murree to combat dengue spread41 minutes ago
-
Arts Council Karachi hosts NTU fashion students’ thesis exhibition 'The Graduation Show 25'41 minutes ago
-
55th staff course delegation of Pakistan Navy War College meets Punjab CM41 minutes ago
-
FBR urged to resolve problems of jewelers regarding tax41 minutes ago
-
International spotlight on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address wins praise in all diplomatic, politic ..51 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 50 illegal commercial units, removes encroachments on Chakri Road51 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Pakistan's First Floating Mangrove Biodiversity Park51 minutes ago
-
Wani lauds Prime Minister Sharif for forcefully raising the issues of Kashmir and Palestine at UNGA51 minutes ago