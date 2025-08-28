Open Menu

Balochistan Information Commission Starts Operations To Uphold Citizens’ Right To Information

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Balochistan Information Commission starts operations to uphold citizens’ right to information

The Balochistan Information Commission has officially started its operations, marking a pivotal step toward transparent governance and public empowerment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Balochistan Information Commission has officially started its operations, marking a pivotal step toward transparent governance and public empowerment.

Provincial Information Secretary Imran Khan inaugurated the commission’s temporary office, designed within the Directorate of Public Relations building.

The inauguration ceremony drew attendance from senior officials, including Director General of Public Relations, Muhammad Noor Khetran, Commissioner Information Commission Abdul Shakoor Khan, and Director Saeed Shahwani.

Speaking at the event, Secretary Imran Khan described the commission’s establishment as a milestone for the province, emphasizing its role in granting citizens timely and unhindered access to information.

He reiterated that the Right to Information (RTI) is a constitutional entitlement that strengthens accountability, fosters public trust, and enhances the role of the Information Department in today’s digital age.

Imran Khan urged the officials to ensure accurate and transparent dissemination of government policies, adding that the commission will not only serve as an information conduit but also promote civic engagement and institutional accountability.

Commissioner Abdul Shakoor Khan echoed these sentiments, calling the new office a vital step in empowering citizens. He praised the incumbent government, led by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, for its dedication to good governance, anti-corruption efforts, and inclusive development.

“Access to information is a constitutional and legal right,” Commissioner Khan added. He pledged that the commission will ensure government departments respond to public information requests in a transparent, timely, and effective manner.

He also encouraged citizens to actively exercise their RTI rights, noting its importance in curbing corruption and improving decision-making.

The commission’s formation follows the enactment of the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021, which empowers citizens to formally request and obtain information from public bodies — a landmark move toward institutional transparency in the province.

Recent Stories

Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held

Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held

7 seconds ago
 KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Fou ..

KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill

8 seconds ago
 UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, S ..

UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics

9 seconds ago
 Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, ..

Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 30

10 seconds ago
 UoA DIK's Senate approves budget 2025-26 unanimous ..

UoA DIK's Senate approves budget 2025-26 unanimously

12 seconds ago
 Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independen ..

Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends

7 minutes ago
Balochistan Information Commission starts operatio ..

Balochistan Information Commission starts operations to uphold citizens’ right ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener ..

Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt stands with people of Punjab in wake of ..

Sindh Govt stands with people of Punjab in wake of flood disasters: Sindh Senior ..

3 minutes ago
 SC acquits accused in case pertaining to alleged m ..

SC acquits accused in case pertaining to alleged molesting minor daughter

3 minutes ago
 WHO delegation visits flood affected area of Gadoo ..

WHO delegation visits flood affected area of Gadoon

3 minutes ago
 Regional economy will boost with the development o ..

Regional economy will boost with the development of RRR economic zones; DG RDA

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan