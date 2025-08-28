- Home
Balochistan Information Commission Starts Operations To Uphold Citizens’ Right To Information
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 07:15 PM
The Balochistan Information Commission has officially started its operations, marking a pivotal step toward transparent governance and public empowerment
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Balochistan Information Commission has officially started its operations, marking a pivotal step toward transparent governance and public empowerment.
Provincial Information Secretary Imran Khan inaugurated the commission’s temporary office, designed within the Directorate of Public Relations building.
The inauguration ceremony drew attendance from senior officials, including Director General of Public Relations, Muhammad Noor Khetran, Commissioner Information Commission Abdul Shakoor Khan, and Director Saeed Shahwani.
Speaking at the event, Secretary Imran Khan described the commission’s establishment as a milestone for the province, emphasizing its role in granting citizens timely and unhindered access to information.
He reiterated that the Right to Information (RTI) is a constitutional entitlement that strengthens accountability, fosters public trust, and enhances the role of the Information Department in today’s digital age.
Imran Khan urged the officials to ensure accurate and transparent dissemination of government policies, adding that the commission will not only serve as an information conduit but also promote civic engagement and institutional accountability.
Commissioner Abdul Shakoor Khan echoed these sentiments, calling the new office a vital step in empowering citizens. He praised the incumbent government, led by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, for its dedication to good governance, anti-corruption efforts, and inclusive development.
“Access to information is a constitutional and legal right,” Commissioner Khan added. He pledged that the commission will ensure government departments respond to public information requests in a transparent, timely, and effective manner.
He also encouraged citizens to actively exercise their RTI rights, noting its importance in curbing corruption and improving decision-making.
The commission’s formation follows the enactment of the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021, which empowers citizens to formally request and obtain information from public bodies — a landmark move toward institutional transparency in the province.
