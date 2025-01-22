Balochistan Information Commission to ensure public access to information aims to promote transparency

Commissioners of the Balochistan Information Commission, Abdul Shakoor Khan and Shania Khan reiterated their commitment to promote transparency and accountability, with a focus on ensuring public access to information as they need

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioners of the Balochistan Information Commission, Abdul Shakoor Khan and Shania Khan reiterated their commitment to promote transparency and accountability, with a focus on ensuring public access to information as they need.

The commission is marking a significant step forward in promoting transparency and accountability in the province.

The Balochistan government has implemented the Right to Information Act 2021 to ensure easy access to information to the masses.

The RTI act aims at empowering the masses and giving them the power to obtain information about government departments in Balochistan.

They participated in a meeting organized by the Association for Integration and Development (AID), which focused on the topic "The Effectiveness and Challenges of the Right to Information Commission. "

During the meeting, AID's Executive Director, Adil Jahangir, provided a detailed briefing to the participants about the Right to Information (RTI) law and its implementation.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Abdul Shakoor Khan said that the RTI law in Balochistan is an important tool for government transparency and accountability for citizens.

He mentioned that this law enables citizens to participate in government affairs and access necessary information.

Commissioner Shania Khan, in her speech, emphasized that the Primary goal of the Information Commission is to ensure the provision of constitutional rights to citizens.

She elaborated on the Commission's efforts and ongoing public awareness programs.

Participants were informed that the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021 gives citizens the right to request information from any government department, as long as the information does not pertain to national security or public interest concerns.

The objective of this law is to promote transparency in government affairs and pave the way for the elimination of corruption.

The Balochistan Information Commission plays a key role in ensuring the implementation of this law.

During the meeting, participants agreed that effective implementation of the RTI law requires cooperation from all relevant institutions.

They also emphasized the need for more awareness campaigns to raise public consciousness.

The members of the Commission praised the Association for Integration and Development (AID) for its efforts and legal and technical expertise in enforcing the RTI law, noting that AID's team deserves recognition for their hard work, the Commission would continue to seek their support in the future.

The participants expressed that this meeting marked an important development and could serve as a milestone for transparency, accountability, and better governance in Balochistan.

They pledged to take all necessary measures to promote the right to access information.