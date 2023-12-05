Balochistan Information department to organize women summits in 20 districts

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Information Department has completed all arrangements to organize women empowerment summits (WES) in 20 districts of the province to empower and facilitate women enabling them to play a role for the development of the province.

The purpose of organizing summits was to encourage and provide a platform to women who had excelled in various fields so that they could play a role in the development of the country and province by using their talent in a better way.

According to the plan, the summits would be held in the districts including Khuzdar, Awaran, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Kharan, Noshki, Lasbela, Musakhel, Naseerabad, Zhob, Kohlu, Pashin, Quetta, Chaman,Killa Abdulah,Jafferabad, Kech, Kachi, Sohbatpur and Panjgur.

The women empowerment summits in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) would be held during the current month.

The program aims to support and encourage women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in the market.

The sessions would help women create space in the current cut-throat business environment.