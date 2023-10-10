Open Menu

Balochistan Information Dept To Organize National Conferences On Interfaith Harmony

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Balochistan Information dept to organize National Conferences on Interfaith Harmony

The Balochistan Information Department has planned to organize a series of multiple National Conferences on Interfaith Harmony and peace-building across the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Balochistan Information Department has planned to organize a series of multiple National Conferences on Interfaith Harmony and peace-building across the country.

The Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday announced that the first Conference would be held in Islamabad on November 23, with subsequent Conferences to be held in other major cities across the country.

The Conferences will be organized in collaboration with the Balochistan Rural Support Programme and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and will bring together religious leaders, scholars, activists, and community members from all faiths to discuss and promote interfaith dialogue, understanding, and cooperation.

Achakzai said that the Conferences would be held to "foster the narrative of Interfaith Harmony, National Integration, and inclusive platforms by promoting peace, brotherhood, and coexistence in Pakistan."

He added, "The conferences will send a strong message that Pakistan is a country that values religious diversity and tolerance".

The Information department is committed to promote the positive image of Balochistan and countering various narratives that seek to manipulate faultlines and sow discord in the country, he said.

Jan Achakzai said that the National Conferences on Interfaith Harmony and Peace Building are one of many initiatives that the department is undertaking to promote unity, harmony, and peace in the country.

