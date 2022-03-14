UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Information Dept's Delegation Visits PSCA

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

A delegation of eight officers from the Balochistan Information Department Monday visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (PPIC3) here

A delegation of eight officers from the Balochistan Information Department Monday visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (PPIC3) here.

The delegation was led by Additional Secretary, Information Department Naseer Khan Mandokhel.

Manager Communications Tauseef Sabih Gondal briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same.

During the briefing, the delegation was apprised that PSCA was also providing technical guidance to Quetta and Gawadar safe cities projects.

Intelligent traffic management systems reduce fatal accidents by 44 percent,it was added.

Also, in more than 17,000 cases, law enforcement agencies have been shown video evidence from Safe Cities.

While expressing their views, Balochistan Information department officers said that Women Safety App was an ideal step for the protection of women.

Meanwhile, in connection with Punjab Culture Day, PSCA celebrated this day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

On the occasion, male and female officers performed their duties in traditional Punjabi dresses. The PSCA Chief Operating Officer also wore a traditional Punjabi dress with Turban.

