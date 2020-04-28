Balochistan initiates Qarz e Hassna Programme for poor masses amid lockdown

Balochistan government has initiated Chief Minister "Qarz e Hassna Programme" to offer interest free loan to facilitate the affected people due to coronavirus lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has initiated Chief Minister "Qarz e Hassna Programme" to offer interest free loan to facilitate the affected people due to coronavirus lockdown.

Extending its relief package amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the provincial government in collaboration with Akhwat Foundation would award small loans up to Rs 20,000 on easy installments, an official of the Balochistan government said on Tuesday while talking to APP.

The programme would be started in five districts including Quetta, Loralai, Gwadar, Sibi and Pishin initially and then to be expanded across the province.

Around 25,000 poor people would be awarded loan in the first phase of the programme, he added.

He said the provincial government decided to provide financial support to smaller vendors and daily waged people across the province who were losing livelihood as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He informed that the recovery would be made in a period of three years whereas every beneficiary would have to pay monthly installment of one thousand rupees.

The recovery of loan would be started after the end of lockdown.