Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu Condemns Attack On FC In Muslim Bagh

Published May 12, 2023 | 09:06 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) in Muslim Bagh area of province.

He said that enemies would be dealt with iron hands for stability of the country saying that our security forces proved by their sacrifices that no one could harm our beloved country.

He said that the Home Department stands with the security forces and added that efforts were being made to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

The Home Minister said that the enemy could not harm us in the presence of our brave security forces.

He expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of two FC personnel and the injured of three other personnel during the exchange of fire.

He said that the entire nation stands with its security forces.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude and for early recovery of the injured.

