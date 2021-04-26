UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Investment Policy Revolutionary Step For Province: Zarkoon

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan Investment policy revolutionary step for province: Zarkoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zakoon on Monday said that preparation of Balochistan Investment Policy (BIP) was a revolutionary step for the development of the province.

This policy will provide a road map for investment in Balochistan for the next 5 years, he said in a statement that it is the first province to have its own investment policy focusing on priority sectors for investment.

He said the incentives given to investors by the provincial and Federal governments, all stakeholders in the policy formulation, the private sector, the opinion and consultation of chambers of commerce, business community, concerned provincial and federal agencies have been included in the policy.

This policy will soon be approved by the government of Balochistan, after which the path of five-year investment plan in Balochistan will be decided, he added.

Zarkoon further mentioned that this is an important initiative by the government of Balochistan and the BBoIT under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

He said this would prove to be important in taking the investment sector in the province forward and large investments could be attracted adding the BBoIT has taken numerous steps for the promotion of Balochistan.

The implementation of Balochistan Investment Policy will not only restore the confidence of investors but will also increase trade and economic activities in the province and have a positive impact on the lives of the people, CEO concluded

