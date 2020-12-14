Balochistan Investment Policy to be proved as revolutionary step: Zarkoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon Monday said the preparation of Balochistan Investment Policy (BIP) would be proved as a revolutionary step.

This policy will provide a road map for investment in Balochistan for the next 5 years, he said in a statement issued here. The CEO said Balochistan has become the first province to have its own investment policy under which maximum incentives had been given to investors by Federal as well as provincial governments. He said the BBoIT was grateful to the European Union for having its full support.

He said this policy has now been submitted to the Balochistan Chief Minister for approval in order to ensure its implementation.

The approval of the policy will pave the way for a five-year investment plan in Balochistan, he said and added that it was an important development by the provincial government and the BBoIT under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Zarkoon stated there would be a lot of investment opportunities in different sectors of Balochistan.

The BBoIT has taken several steps to promote investment and the implementation of the BIP will restore investor confidence, increase trade and economic activities in the province.