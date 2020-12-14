UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Investment Policy To Be Proved As Revolutionary Step: Zarkoon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Balochistan Investment Policy to be proved as revolutionary step: Zarkoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon Monday said the preparation of Balochistan Investment Policy (BIP) would be proved as a revolutionary step.

This policy will provide a road map for investment in Balochistan for the next 5 years, he said in a statement issued here. The CEO said Balochistan has become the first province to have its own investment policy under which maximum incentives had been given to investors by Federal as well as provincial governments. He said the BBoIT was grateful to the European Union for having its full support.

He said this policy has now been submitted to the Balochistan Chief Minister for approval in order to ensure its implementation.

The approval of the policy will pave the way for a five-year investment plan in Balochistan, he said and added that it was an important development by the provincial government and the BBoIT under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Zarkoon stated there would be a lot of investment opportunities in different sectors of Balochistan.

The BBoIT has taken several steps to promote investment and the implementation of the BIP will restore investor confidence, increase trade and economic activities in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister European Union Road Government

Recent Stories

Environment and Protected Areas Authority announce ..

1 minute ago

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

31 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

1 hour ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

1 hour ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.