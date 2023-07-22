Balochistan is all set to establish 1000 MW solar plant

The Balochistan government is all set to initiate the establishment of 1000 MW solar power plant with the collaboration of a Canadian company to help resolve the power shortfall issue of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government is all set to initiate the establishment of 1000 MW solar power plant with the collaboration of a Canadian company to help resolve the power shortfall issue of the province.

Speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Farah Azeem Shah said that the government with the support of the Canadian company will invest around one million Dollars on the project.

The power project of 1000 megawatt solar system will be installed in Hub, she added.

According to the plan, an industry for making solar plates will also be installed in the province to provide employment opportunities.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan has created a business-friendly environment and provided facilities to businessmen and investors in the province.