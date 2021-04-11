Balochistan is on track of development under leadership of CM Jam: Sardar Noor Ahmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Leader, Sardar Noor Ahmad Bangalzai on Sunday said that Balochistan is on path of development under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, so far more than 18,000 youths have been given jobs in government departments.

He expressed these views while joining ceremony of people to BAP in Mastung on Sunday.

Tribal elder and tribes including Sanjarzai, Manduzai, Raise Khail,Pirwalizai, Madnawi, Malikkhel Abdul Qayyum Dehwar, Haji Wazir Dehwar, Haji Abdul Rasool Dehwar, Nizamuddin Dehwar, Master Abdul Qadir Dehwar, Raise Muhammad Ishaq Dehwar, Malik Mir Ahmad, Malik Inayatullah Dehwar, Abdul Rasool Dehwar and hundreds of others of people announced to join The BAP Party under the leadership of Sadar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai. The party's central leader Wadera Shehzad Langove was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai said the BAP party is becoming more active in the Mastung and Balochistan due to joining of a large number of people and tribes.

He said the BAP coalition government under the leadership of Jam Kamal Khan was taking measures to provide better sports opportunities to the youth in the province for interest of the game.

Sports complexes are being constructed in every district, In addition, development works are being carried out on equal basis in all areas which are visible on the ground instead of on paper, he said.

He said that the development work done in the province under the leadership of the CM during the last three years was unprecedented.

He said that Balochistan Awami Party is a beautiful bouquet of people belonging to all languages ??and the party believed in serving the people. He said that tribal dignitaries of Mastung including their colleagues have joined Balochistan Awami Party would make the party more active and strong in Mastung.

He congratulated the newly joined tribal dignitaries and hoped that they would use their responsibility to make the party more active and organized in the province.