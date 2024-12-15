Balochistan is significantly important to promote trade: Ali Hassan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Central senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and provincial adviser for industry and craft Balochistan Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Sunday said the province is important for trade.

He said that the self-interested elements imposed on the only industrial city of Balochistan, Hub for four decades caused irreparable damage to achieve their nefarious goals, due to which the entire province could not meet the goals of development.

But now the hub city will be given full attention and the industrialists will be given full protection due to which the hub city will be the first priority for the industrialists, he said.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri warned the miscreants and gangsters that no one would be allowed to engage in hooliganism, extortion and intimidation of industrialists and strict legal action would be taken against such elements and dealt with iron hands.

The establishment of new Industrial zones in different parts of province is the first priority and we are working on it which will promote investment in the industry sector in Balochistan.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri further said that on the special instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to bring Balochistan on par with other provinces, paying full attention to the vision.

He stated that along with the legal trade from Iran and Afghanistan adjacent to Balochistan, investors from all over the world including Central Asia will be attracted to invest in the province under our industrial policies.

Adviser for Industries and Trade Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that the investors in Balochistan will be given special privileges and the government would provide full protection to the investors so that the investors could work without fear and play an important role in the development of Balochistan.