'Balochistan Is Vital Part Of Pakistan Economy: Laghari

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said that Balochistan was vital part of Pakistan economy.

He was addressing the book launch and photo exhibition event titled "Balochistan: Air-Panoramas & Landscapes" by Aziz Ahmed Jamali and Tahir Khan Kayani at Pakistan National Council of Arts(PNCA) on Friday.

Awais Leghari said, "I am fortunate to be present at this book launch ceremony today,"

"Our tribe has a deep and historic connection with Balochistan," he shared.

"This book has given me insights into Balochistan that I was previously unaware of," laghari told.

"The authors have beautifully captured the true essence of Balochistan," he shared proudly.

"We will work to bring Balochistan’s hidden scenic beauty to the world," Awais Laghari vowed.

"The region is rich in natural resources," he admired.

Awais Leghari urged to uncover and highlight Balochistan's untapped treasures.

"It is essential to showcase the geography and culture of all regions of Balochistan to the world," he stressed.

He inaugurated the painting exhibition at the end of the event.

