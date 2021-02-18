UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Journalists Delegation Meets DC

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:19 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of journalists from Hub and Othal District Lasbela, Balochistan led by Muhammad Ilyas Kamboh Thursday visited Nawabshah and held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

Deputy Commissioner said that press and administration were linked closely and district administration extended full support to journalists to discharge their duty professionally. Kamboh said the All-Pakistan Study tour of Balochistan's journalists aimed at improving their professional capabilities and collecting information about working of journalists from other provinces.

Othal Press Club, President Muhammad Umer Lasi, General Secretary Deedar Ali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and other journalists were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

