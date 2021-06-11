UrduPoint.com
Balochistan; Kakar Appreciates Federal Govt For Allocating Developmental Funds

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

Balochistan; Kakar appreciates federal govt for allocating developmental funds

Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar on Friday said hefty funds was allocated for several mega projects of Balochistan in the federal Budget 2021-22 due to positive efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar on Friday said hefty funds was allocated for several mega projects of Balochistan in the Federal Budget 2021-22 due to positive efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here.

Senator Kakar said that the federal government has a special interest in the construction and development of Balochistan including Turbat and Ziarat.

He said that PM Khan fulfilled his promise made during his visit of Balochistan that central regime was taking serious steps to bring the province as par with other provinces.

Manzoor Kakar said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was striving hard to raise the living standard of the people.

