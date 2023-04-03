UrduPoint.com

Balochistan-KP Roads Opened For Traffic

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Balochistan-KP roads opened for traffic

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The roads of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which were affected due to landslides, were opened for traffic within 12 hours after National Highway Authority's (NHA) stern measures on emergency basis.

According to the details, due to landslides caused by recent heavy rains in Danasar, an area adjacent to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the main highway was severely affected and all traffic was suspended.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood had issued immediate instructions to the concerned authorities of NHA that the affected road should be restored for traffic on an emergency basis.

The field staff of NHA was immediately mobilized, supervised by NHA Member West Zone Shahid Ehsanullah and were in communication with the Minister and the Federal Secretary to inform them about the latest situation.

General Manager Balochistan North Agha Inayat, Director Raheel Ahmed and Deputy Director Maintenance also contributed in the restoration works.

Through all these efforts, the affected national highway in remote area like Dhana Sar was restored to minor traffic within 12 hours and for all traffic within 24 hours.

It could have taken several days, but NHA engineers and other related staff completed the work while fasting during Ramazan. The efforts of the officers and staff were highly appreciated.

