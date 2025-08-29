Balochistan Labs To Face Surprise Inspections, BHCC Warns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Balochistan Healthcare Commission (BHCC) has announced strict enforcement measures to regulate laboratories and diagnostic services across the province, reaffirming its commitment to quality healthcare and elimination of quackery.
While talking with APP, BHCC highlighted the need to strengthen Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for laboratories to ensure accuracy, reliability, and patient safety. The Commission also clarified the regulatory scope of the Balochistan Clinical Laboratory Regulatory Authority (BCLRA) following the establishment of BHCC, ensuring there is no overlap in governance.
According to the Commission, all laboratories and collection points will now require licensing and regular inspections under the BHCC Act 2019 and the Licensing & Anti-Quackery Regulations 2024.
Labs will be categorized based on the qualifications and designations of pathologists to ensure services meet professional standards.
BHCC further warned of action against laboratories where pathologists are not physically present but continue to provide certifications. Surprise inspections will be carried out to check compliance, and non-compliant labs face penalties, including sealing under the law.
Officials said the initiative is in line with Pakistan Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health & Well-being, aiming to provide safe, reliable, and ethical diagnostic services for the people of Balochistan.
The BHCC reaffirmed its mission to protect patients, strengthen transparency, and eliminate all forms of malpractice in the healthcare sector.
