Open Menu

Balochistan Labs To Face Surprise Inspections, BHCC Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Balochistan Labs to Face Surprise Inspections, BHCC Warns

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Balochistan Healthcare Commission (BHCC) has announced strict enforcement measures to regulate laboratories and diagnostic services across the province, reaffirming its commitment to quality healthcare and elimination of quackery.

While talking with APP, BHCC highlighted the need to strengthen Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for laboratories to ensure accuracy, reliability, and patient safety. The Commission also clarified the regulatory scope of the Balochistan Clinical Laboratory Regulatory Authority (BCLRA) following the establishment of BHCC, ensuring there is no overlap in governance.

According to the Commission, all laboratories and collection points will now require licensing and regular inspections under the BHCC Act 2019 and the Licensing & Anti-Quackery Regulations 2024.

Labs will be categorized based on the qualifications and designations of pathologists to ensure services meet professional standards.

BHCC further warned of action against laboratories where pathologists are not physically present but continue to provide certifications. Surprise inspections will be carried out to check compliance, and non-compliant labs face penalties, including sealing under the law.

Officials said the initiative is in line with Pakistan Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health & Well-being, aiming to provide safe, reliable, and ethical diagnostic services for the people of Balochistan.

The BHCC reaffirmed its mission to protect patients, strengthen transparency, and eliminate all forms of malpractice in the healthcare sector.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

19 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

19 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

20 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

19 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

19 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan