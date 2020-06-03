Balochistan launches Business Registration Portal to facilitate businessmen

Balochistan has launched online Business Registration Portal to provide one window business registration facility to businessmen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan has launched online Business Registration Portal to provide one window business registration facility to businessmen.

The initiative has taken by Balochistan board of Investment to facilitate investors and reduce time and cost on the registration of business.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar was briefed regarding the online business registration portal under the initiative of Balochistan Board of Investment on other day.

The online business registration portal will facilitate the business community on the registration of a business at their doorstep.

The web portal will be linked with other departments including Excise and Taxation, Labor Department and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide an inter-departmental administrative framework.

"Through the portal, the entrepreneurs will be able to complete all registration procedures online, which were required by different departments.

On the occasion Chief Executive of Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to promote trade and economic activities in Balochistan.

Balochistan Board of Investment was using all its resources to facilitate and provide incentives to the investors and business community.

Facilities will be provided to investors and industrialists, especially in special economic zones of Hub and Bostan, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar said that Business Registration Portal is an important development in the promotion of business and industrial activities in Balochistan.

In the future, Balochistan will be the center of trade and economic activities in the region.