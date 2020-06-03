UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Launches Business Registration Portal To Facilitate Businessmen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:39 PM

Balochistan launches Business Registration Portal to facilitate businessmen

Balochistan has launched online Business Registration Portal to provide one window business registration facility to businessmen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan has launched online Business Registration Portal to provide one window business registration facility to businessmen.

The initiative has taken by Balochistan board of Investment to facilitate investors and reduce time and cost on the registration of business.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar was briefed regarding the online business registration portal under the initiative of Balochistan Board of Investment on other day.

The online business registration portal will facilitate the business community on the registration of a business at their doorstep.

The web portal will be linked with other departments including Excise and Taxation, Labor Department and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide an inter-departmental administrative framework.

"Through the portal, the entrepreneurs will be able to complete all registration procedures online, which were required by different departments.

On the occasion Chief Executive of Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to promote trade and economic activities in Balochistan.

Balochistan Board of Investment was using all its resources to facilitate and provide incentives to the investors and business community.

Facilities will be provided to investors and industrialists, especially in special economic zones of Hub and Bostan, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar said that Business Registration Portal is an important development in the promotion of business and industrial activities in Balochistan.

In the future, Balochistan will be the center of trade and economic activities in the region.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Hub FBR All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM directs provincial govts to monitor prices of e ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

10 minutes ago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Extends COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

CDA starts process for development in sector E-12/ ..

4 minutes ago

Green Stimulus package to assist impoverished wome ..

4 minutes ago

Berlin Believes G7 Format Can Only Be Changed Thro ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.