Balochistan Launches E-tendering Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Balochistan launches e-tendering process

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has launched e-tendering process to ensure merit and transparency in the verification process while companies will be able to participate in the bidding process.

The procurement agencies would carry out procurement process by using Electronic Public Procurement system to cover all aspects of the procurement proceedings.

The procurement agencies would procure electronically bids for all procurement of works over Rs 50 million, goods over Rs 5 million, services over Rs 1 million and consultancy over Rs 1 million through the electronic public procurement system.

Balochistan government has decided to convert all government contracts to e-tender aimed at preventing corruption in government contracts and ensure transparency and quality work in construction projects.

Balochistan cabinet has given approval in the proposed amendment of Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) Act 2009 and Balochistan Public Procurement Rules 2014 to convert all government contracts into e-tender.

Balochistan would be the first province to launch all tenders through e-bidding process which would not only expedite the process but also eliminate corruption and kickbacks in the development works.

The government contractors and suppliers have been directed to register their firms in the e-tendering system, a senior official of Balochistan government told APP on Wednesday.

"Steps are being taken to speed up work on government projects through modern technology implementation in all departments to meet new challenges," he added.

The measures implemented were aimed at introducing institutional reforms in all the public sector departments which would eventually help uplift the living standards of the residents through efficient and time saving actions.

The provincial government was committed to equip the departments with modern technology as the government had initiated converting various functions of the department to digital medium, he added.

