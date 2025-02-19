Balochistan Launches FIPV Campaign To Strengthen Immunity In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In a critical step towards polio eradication and to boost the immunity of children in the high risk UCs, Balochistan has launched a Fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) campaign from February 20 – 27, 2025, targeting 415,443 children aged 4 to 59 months across 78 high-risk Union Councils (UCs) of Quetta, Pishin, Chaman, and Killa Abdullah.
With 27 polio cases reported in Balochistan in 2024, urgent action is needed to close immunity gaps. Despite ongoing vaccination efforts, the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples and under-immunized children continues to pose a challenge. fIPV is a key step toward strengthening children’s immunity and stopping virus transmission.
The fIPV campaign will cover 78 high-risk UCs in Quetta Block. A total of 1,625 vaccination teams will participate in the drive. The campaign targets 415,443 children aged 4 to 59 months for fIPV. Meanwhile, oral polio drops (OPV) continue to be administered to children aged 0 to 59 months fIPV works alongside OPV to enhance immunity, ensuring better protection against polio.
Research shows that some children especially those suffering from malnutrition or frequent illnesses may not develop adequate immunity with OPV alone. fIPV provides an additional layer of defense, reducing the risk of paralysis and halting virus transmission.
Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Balochistan, Inam Ulhaque, urges all parents to ensure their children between 4 to 59 months receive fIPV during this campaign.
"The vaccine is safe, effective, and crucial in protecting children from the lifelong effects of polio", he added
He said, to ensure the safety of vaccination teams, comprehensive security measures have been put in place.
The media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and countering misinformation. EOC Balochistan urges media outlets to actively promote the importance of the fIPV campaign, encouraging parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine. Spreading accurate information will contribute significantly to achieving a polio-free Balochistan.
