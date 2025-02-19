Open Menu

Balochistan Launches FIPV Campaign To Strengthen Immunity In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Balochistan launches fIPV campaign to strengthen immunity in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In a critical step towards polio eradication and to boost the immunity of children in the high risk UCs, Balochistan has launched a Fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) campaign from February 20 – 27, 2025, targeting 415,443 children aged 4 to 59 months across 78 high-risk Union Councils (UCs) of Quetta, Pishin, Chaman, and Killa Abdullah.

With 27 polio cases reported in Balochistan in 2024, urgent action is needed to close immunity gaps. Despite ongoing vaccination efforts, the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples and under-immunized children continues to pose a challenge. fIPV is a key step toward strengthening children’s immunity and stopping virus transmission.

The fIPV campaign will cover 78 high-risk UCs in Quetta Block. A total of 1,625 vaccination teams will participate in the drive. The campaign targets 415,443 children aged 4 to 59 months for fIPV. Meanwhile, oral polio drops (OPV) continue to be administered to children aged 0 to 59 months fIPV works alongside OPV to enhance immunity, ensuring better protection against polio.

Research shows that some children especially those suffering from malnutrition or frequent illnesses may not develop adequate immunity with OPV alone. fIPV provides an additional layer of defense, reducing the risk of paralysis and halting virus transmission.

Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Balochistan, Inam Ulhaque, urges all parents to ensure their children between 4 to 59 months receive fIPV during this campaign.

"The vaccine is safe, effective, and crucial in protecting children from the lifelong effects of polio", he added

He said, to ensure the safety of vaccination teams, comprehensive security measures have been put in place.

The media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and countering misinformation. EOC Balochistan urges media outlets to actively promote the importance of the fIPV campaign, encouraging parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine. Spreading accurate information will contribute significantly to achieving a polio-free Balochistan.

Recent Stories

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

18 minutes ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

33 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

33 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s visio ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..

48 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA a ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025

48 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai Int ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

1 hour ago
Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from E ..

Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment

1 hour ago
 FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her si ..

FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehi ..

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure ..

EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..

2 hours ago
 DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Al ..

DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AE ..

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan