Balochistan Launches Health Card Facility In Next Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government to launch Health Card facility in next two months with the cost of Rs 5.914 billion to provide health cover up to Rs one million each to around 1.875 million families of the province.

The programme would be expanded across the province in next phase to ensure the best health care facilities to the masses, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

He said that all deserving people of the province would be provided health card to get free treatment up to one million amount annually in 500 hospitals across the country.

The health card would revolutionize health sector in the province as the card holders would also be able to seek treatment in private hospitals.

The government has allowed the hospitals of the province to purchase their own medicine aimed to prevent corruption in the health sector. The health department would fix the medicine rate consigning government hospitals.

He said that legislation has been enacted to set up a Health Care Commission to improve the overall quality of the entire health sector of the province. The commission would begin its work soon to bring reforms in the health sector, he added.

