Balochistan Lawmakers Support Legal Action Against 9th May Attackers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Balochistan lawmakers support legal action against 9th May attackers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday said Balochistan Assembly has unanimously rejected the May 9 incident terming the attack as revolt against the state and its institutions.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly session held here, the Chief Minister said the events of May 9 were organized conspiracy.

“On this day, a systematic plan was made to instigate people against the state and Pakistan Army. After the condemnable incidents, the elements involved were asked to stick to the process.

The Chief Minister Bugti while supporting the legal action against the perpetrators of 9th May stressed that “Elements involved in the attack on defense institutions must be brought to justice.

About public stance on the May last incidents, Bugti said the people of Balochistan completely reject the May 9th riots.

“People of Balochistan stand in solidarity with Pakistan Army, its institutions, he maintained.

