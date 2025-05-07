Balochistan Lawyers Express Solidarity With Pakistan Army Amid Escalating Tensions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:09 PM
The President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Advocate Mir Attaullah Langau, has announced the full support of the province’s legal fraternity for the Pakistan Armed Forces amid recent cross-border aggression
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Advocate Mir Attaullah Langau, has announced the full support of the province’s legal fraternity for the Pakistan Armed Forces amid recent cross-border aggression.
In a statement issued here on on Wednesday, Langau vehemently condemned the nighttime missile attacks launched by India on Pakistani territories.
He praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its swift and effective retaliation, stating that the armed forces gave a “crushing response” to the “treacherous enemy,” which has uplifted the morale of the entire country.
“The defense of Pakistan is impregnable,” Langau asserted, adding that the lawyers of Balochistan stand like a rock beside the armed forces in defense of the motherland.
Highlighting the recent attacks reportedly targeting Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, Langau accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pursuing an extremist agenda that endangers regional peace.
“These missile strikes expose Modi’s true face and reflect his extremist and failed policies,” he said.
Langau emphasized that the aggression not only threatens the civilian population but is also part of a calculated move to destabilize South Asia.
He pointed out that even within India, there is growing dissent against Modi's failed governance and hawkish military strategy.
“The legal community of Balochistan is fully prepared to support national security efforts and will not back down in the face of foreign aggression,” Langau concluded, reaffirming the solidarity between civilians and the armed forces during a time of heightened tension.
