Balochistan lawyers made immense sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday emphasized the pivotal role of the province’s legal community in the fight against terrorism, describing their sacrifices as unforgettable, calling the intellectuals of Balochistan to learn from the bitter truths of history and guide the new generations in the right direction. He emphasized that it was necessary to re-evaluate the mindset that views the struggle for freedom as either meaningful or meaningless, as Pakistan is a state that has always faced conspiracies aimed at breaking the country, yet it has remained united.

Sarfraz Bugti made these remarks while addressing a ceremony organized by the Balochistan High Court Bar Association in Quetta.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the intellectuals of Balochistan need to learn from the bitter truths of history and guide the new generations in the right direction. He said that we must understand that the dream of a separate state was nurtured on ideological grounds, and as a result, Balochistan had to face violence and bloodshed through extremism. In contrast, leaders like Ghous Bakhsh Bizenjo established a tradition of securing rights through political struggle and we need to learn from leaders like him.

Bugti recounted the history of terrorism in Balochistan, noting that the current wave of violence began with the assassination of Justice Nawaz Marri. Following the incident, an FIR was filed by his family against Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri and his sons. While Nawab Marri surrendered, his sons fled, marking the beginning of the "disgruntled Baloch" narrative that spiraled into a prolonged phase of violence.

The chief minister highlighted the state’s resilience, stating, "Today, schools, colleges and courts in Quetta are operational, while terrorists have been vanquished. This is the success of our state."

He said that it has always been his wish to meet directly with the guardians of the law. The lawyers of Balochistan have made immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and their services are unforgettable. However, he also criticized those in the legal community who defend individuals and organizations accused of anti-state activities, such as Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), whose events have featured secessionist slogans and songs.

"Is it constitutional to defend terrorists?" he questioned.

Bugti warned of external threats, citing how Afghan soil has been used for anti-Pakistan activities and proxy wars launched under banners like "Pashtun Zalmay." He alleged that foreign intelligence agencies like Mossad and RAW have fueled unrest in Pakistan, exploiting certain intellectuals within the country.

Drawing parallels with the Kurdish separatist movement in Turkey, he predicted a similar fate for the Baloch separatist movement. "A day will come when Baloch youth will question why they were pushed towards violence," he said. He also denounced the dangerous notion that every Punjabi or soldier killed was an ‘agent,’ declaring such beliefs incompatible with Baloch culture or values.

Bugti took the opportunity to announce several initiatives for the legal community, including a grant of Rs. 50 million for the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, a lawyers’ housing scheme, health insurance, library, "pink scooters" and vans for female lawyers, and shuttle buses for lawyers’ transport. He also assured the availability of chambers and offices at affordable rents in the Baldia Plaza and pledged more welfare measures for lawyers across Balochistan.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to development, noting ongoing road projects that are shrinking distances across the province. However, he warned that bad governance and corruption breed terrorism and stressed that their elimination remains a top priority.

While acknowledging the right to protest, Bugti asserted that the government retains the authority to designate protest locations. He urged lawyers to champion the rule of law and constitutional methods, rather than extremism, to help realize the dream of lasting peace and progress in Balochistan.

The ceremony was also attended by provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Advocate General Adnan Basharat, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan Mian Rauf Atta, and President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association Mir Attaullah Langove.