Balochistan lawyers name Dr. Shehla as the daughter of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan lawyers while paying rich homage to the late Dr Shehla Sami Kakar named her as " the daughter of Balochistan".

"Dr. Shehla Sami Kakar was the only health practitioner treating wounded lawyer soon after the suicide bomber targeted the lawyers gathering at Quetta Civil Hospital in august 2016, she was indeed a role model and real hero of our society," they said while addressing the condolence reference held under the auspices of lawyer's fraternity here.

Chairman Balochistan Bar Council, Munir Ahmed Kakar, President Balochistan Bar Council Syed Basit Shah, Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Ghani Khilji, Senior lawyers Hadi Shakeel, Ali Ahmed Kurd Saleem Lashari, Akram Shah, Rahib Bulaidi, Nadir Chalgari, and Sohail Ahmed Rajput were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.

Paying rich tribute to late Dr. Shehla Sami who died a couple of days back due to cardiac arrest, Balochistan lawyers noted that those who remain sincere with their professions always make history and remain alive in the hearts of people for good. Calling her "iron lady" they noted that Dr. Shehla Kakar stood alone when nobody was there to help dozen of wounded lawyers after the deadly attack on the legal fraternity ever reported in the history of Pakistan.

"We call upon the government to announce national award and title of "daughter of Balochistan" for the late health practitioner Dr. Shehla Sami Kakar in honour of her services she rendered for the people of the province," they demanded.