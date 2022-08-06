UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Legislators Pay Home To Martyred Army Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The legislators of Balochistan Assembly on Saturday paid homage to the army officers who embraced martyrdom in helicopter crash in Sakran area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The legislators of Balochistan Assembly on Saturday paid homage to the army officers who embraced martyrdom in helicopter crash in Sakran area of Balochistan.

They, in a condolence resolution tabled by Advisor to Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langov, said "Whenever there was a calamity on the motherland, the soldiers of Pakistan Army reached the spot." Paying rich tribute to all martyrs of the armed forces, they said, "We are proud of martyred loyal corps commander and other officers." Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali was among five other martyrs who embraced martyrdom in the helicopter crash.

"Shaheed Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali set an example of duty, dedication and loyalty to his mother land," they said, adding that he always played a pivotal role for the development of Balochistan.

On behalf of the people of entire province, the legislators said, "We salute our brave officers who laid down their lives during a relief operation in the flood-ravaged area of Balochistan." The services of Pak Army for the people of Balochistan would always be remembered, they maintained.

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Babar Musakhail chaired the session of Balochistan Assembly.

