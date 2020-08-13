UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Legislators Vow To Celebrate Country's Independence Day With National Zeal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Balochistan Legislators vow to celebrate country's Independence Day with national zeal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Sitting and former legislators of the Balochistan province on Thursday vowed to celebrate Pakistan's 73rd Independence with national zeal and fervor. "The blood of martyrs demands us that we protect Pakistan by putting our best and dismantling the nefarious design of the enemies by showing unity within our ranks," they said.

Lawmakers including Minister for Transport Mir Umer Khan Jamali, Member of Provincial Assembly Jan Jamali, Advisor to CM Mohammad Khan Lehri, Former MNA Sardar Kamal Bangulzai, Former Minister Anayatullah Kasi and former minister Abdul Ghafoor Lehri in their message in connection with Independence Day said that Pakistan's 73rd Independence would be celebrated enthusiastically.

Stressing the need for playing a cumulative role for the prosperity of Pakistan, they said that "we have to protect each inch of our country as a separate piece of land in the shape of Pakistan was the result of our ancestral unprecedented sacrifices.

"Day of Independence reminds us of our role we will have to play for the prosperity of the country and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan," they stressed.

They said that Pakistan was their identity and would remain the only source of their identity. "We are living in an independent country and this independence has been achieved after the long battle fought with the occupied rulers," they maintained.

"The purpose of celebrating Independence Day is to pay homage to the martyrs of the country who laid down their lives for the just cause of independent and peaceful Pakistan," they noted. The blood of martyrs demands us that we protect Pakistan by putting our best and dismantling the nefarious design of the enemies by showing unity within our ranks.

"Pakistan is an atomic power and our enemies will think hundred times before taking any step against the sovereignty of our beloved country. " We are united and fully intact as no force could divide us for their nefarious designs," they further added.

Ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Independence Best Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

11 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

27 minutes ago

Deyaar releases H1 2020 financial results

41 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in ..

42 minutes ago

PM launches Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme for deservi ..

56 minutes ago

Release detained fisherfolk to mark independence m ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.