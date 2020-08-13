QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Sitting and former legislators of the Balochistan province on Thursday vowed to celebrate Pakistan's 73rd Independence with national zeal and fervor. "The blood of martyrs demands us that we protect Pakistan by putting our best and dismantling the nefarious design of the enemies by showing unity within our ranks," they said.

Lawmakers including Minister for Transport Mir Umer Khan Jamali, Member of Provincial Assembly Jan Jamali, Advisor to CM Mohammad Khan Lehri, Former MNA Sardar Kamal Bangulzai, Former Minister Anayatullah Kasi and former minister Abdul Ghafoor Lehri in their message in connection with Independence Day said that Pakistan's 73rd Independence would be celebrated enthusiastically.

Stressing the need for playing a cumulative role for the prosperity of Pakistan, they said that "we have to protect each inch of our country as a separate piece of land in the shape of Pakistan was the result of our ancestral unprecedented sacrifices.

"Day of Independence reminds us of our role we will have to play for the prosperity of the country and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan," they stressed.

They said that Pakistan was their identity and would remain the only source of their identity. "We are living in an independent country and this independence has been achieved after the long battle fought with the occupied rulers," they maintained.

"The purpose of celebrating Independence Day is to pay homage to the martyrs of the country who laid down their lives for the just cause of independent and peaceful Pakistan," they noted. The blood of martyrs demands us that we protect Pakistan by putting our best and dismantling the nefarious design of the enemies by showing unity within our ranks.

"Pakistan is an atomic power and our enemies will think hundred times before taking any step against the sovereignty of our beloved country. " We are united and fully intact as no force could divide us for their nefarious designs," they further added.

