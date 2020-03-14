UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Levies Being Equipped With Modern Weapons: Ziaullah Longove

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan Levies being equipped with modern weapons: Ziaullah Longove

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochitan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Friday said that provincial government was taking practical steps to enhance capacity of Levies Force across province in order to curb terrorist activities from the areas.

Levies force personnel were being equipped with modern weapons for maintaining durable peace in province while he expressed these views during visiting to Heavy Texila Industries in Wah Cantt Texila, purpose of visiting is to discuss with relevant official for purchasing of latest arms for Balochistan Levies Force.

Chief of Heavy Taxila Industries, Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar and Director General Levies Force Mujeeb-ur Rehman Qambarani were present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister inspected various sections of Texila Industries where Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar briefed the Minister about functional of Taxila Industries.

Ziaullah Longove appreciated the preparation and performance of Heavy Taxila Industries' standard for making security equipment as International level for improving defense of country.

The Home Minister also inspected the Tank Khalid-One, security vehicles dragons, protectors and bulletproof equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister lauded the efforts of Heavy Industries Taxila to manufacture and sell products within the country. He said Pakistan has become an emerging military force due to manufacturing high quality weapons.

He said we were proud of Texila Industries which were being made weapons with standard on International Level.

Provincial government was taking all possible measures for enhancing capacity of the security forces for interest of province, he added.

