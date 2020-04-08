Balochistan Levies Force donates blood to thalassemia patients

Balochistan Levies Force Wednesday donated blood to the thalassemia and cancer patients facing shortage of blood owning to lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Levies Force Wednesday donated blood to the thalassemia and cancer patients facing shortage of blood owning to lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread.

On the directions of Director General (DG), the Levies force has donated blood in Quetta to the patients , official source said.

The Levies Force helped out the people suffering from thalassemia who required frequent blood transfusions for their short-lived red blood cells.