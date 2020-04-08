UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Levies Force Donates Blood To Thalassemia Patients

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Balochistan Levies Force donates blood to thalassemia patients

Balochistan Levies Force Wednesday donated blood to the thalassemia and cancer patients facing shortage of blood owning to lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Levies Force Wednesday donated blood to the thalassemia and cancer patients facing shortage of blood owning to lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread.

On the directions of Director General (DG), the Levies force has donated blood in Quetta to the patients , official source said.

The Levies Force helped out the people suffering from thalassemia who required frequent blood transfusions for their short-lived red blood cells.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Cancer From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Democrats seek billions more for hospitals, sta ..

2 minutes ago

Wife shot dead over domestic dispute

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands rela ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliament to Share Building With Homeless Peop ..

2 minutes ago

Aga Khan University launches coronavirus self-scre ..

6 minutes ago

Eight caught illegally travelling from Karachi to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.