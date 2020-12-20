UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Levies Force Officials Attend Short Training On Biological Evidence

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Balochistan Levies Force officials attend short training on biological evidence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi conducted one-day short training session for Balochistan Levies Force officials.

The session was organized on the request of Sindh Judicial Academy, said a news release on Sunday.

In the session, forensic expert delivered lecture on collection, packaging and transportation of biological evidence for forensic DNA analysis from the crime scene. A total of 25 participants from Balochistan Levies Force officials learnt the best practice of crime scene management for biological evidence collection.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, in-charge Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory briefed the audience about the world class forensic DNA facility established at the ICCBS with the financial support of Sindh Health Department.

He further said that SFDL has the capability to deal with the full spectrum of DNA and Serology cases. Commander (R) Aftab Ahmed Bajwa Administrative Officer Sindh Judicial academy also attended the session and highly appreciated the quality of training.

A hands on training was also arranged on the mock crime scene of SFDL. The participants also got awareness about the significance of documentation and proper packaging and its impact on resolution of crimes.

