Balochistan marks Gwadar Day with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The people of Balochistan on Tuesday celebrated 8th December as Gwadar Day to mark the accession of strategic Gwadar area with Pakistan that has provided the country an opportunity to become economic hub after the initiation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project development.

The Government of Pakistan had intensified its efforts and succeeded in accession of Gwadar port area in 1958.

The Pakistan Navy also organized a ceremony on the occasion of Gwadar's accession to Pakistan, said the directorate of public relations Balochistan in a statement.

Pakistan Navy personnel performed various stunts, including a boat rally on the Gwadar Day.

Historically, it is a matter of fact that Pakistan was enjoying its geopolitical location in which Gwadar port was the lynchpin which Pakistan actually had bought from Muscat, in 1958, after learning that the Indians were also trying to purchase Gwadar, the Government of Pakistan intensified its efforts.

According to the agreement the Pakistani Government had to pay an amount of £3 million along with some concessions to the Muscat Government in return. Hence, in 1958 Gwadar was transferred to Pakistan, through the British representative. On behalf of the Sultan of Muscat, the Wali handed over Gwadar to the representative of the British Counsel General in Muscat, who in turn, handed over possession to Pakistan.

Pakistani side was represented by Agha Abdul Hamid, who was the Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister and Secretary Cabinet Division.

It was made a tehsil of district Makran in the Balochistan province till July 1, 1977 when it was given the status of a district.