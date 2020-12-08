UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Marks Gwadar Day With Zeal, Fervour

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Balochistan marks Gwadar Day with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The people of Balochistan on Tuesday celebrated 8th December as Gwadar Day to mark the accession of strategic Gwadar area with Pakistan that has provided the country an opportunity to become economic hub after the initiation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project development.

The Government of Pakistan had intensified its efforts and succeeded in accession of Gwadar port area in 1958.

The Pakistan Navy also organized a ceremony on the occasion of Gwadar's accession to Pakistan, said the directorate of public relations Balochistan in a statement.

Pakistan Navy personnel performed various stunts, including a boat rally on the Gwadar Day.

Historically, it is a matter of fact that Pakistan was enjoying its geopolitical location in which Gwadar port was the lynchpin which Pakistan actually had bought from Muscat, in 1958, after learning that the Indians were also trying to purchase Gwadar, the Government of Pakistan intensified its efforts.

According to the agreement the Pakistani Government had to pay an amount of £3 million along with some concessions to the Muscat Government in return. Hence, in 1958 Gwadar was transferred to Pakistan, through the British representative. On behalf of the Sultan of Muscat, the Wali handed over Gwadar to the representative of the British Counsel General in Muscat, who in turn, handed over possession to Pakistan.

Pakistani side was represented by Agha Abdul Hamid, who was the Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister and Secretary Cabinet Division.

It was made a tehsil of district Makran in the Balochistan province till July 1, 1977 when it was given the status of a district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Pakistan Navy CPEC Gwadar Muscat Hub July December From Government Cabinet Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars listÂ mentions Mahi ..

4 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

17 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

27 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

29 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

44 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.