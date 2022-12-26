QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with great enthusiasm in respective areas of Balochistan, including provincial capital on Sunday.

Different programs were organized by officials, political and social circles in respective districts including Quetta, Ziarat and other districts to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam.

Provincial ministers including Mir Zia Langu, Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri, Haji Mitha Khan Kakar and Mir Ijaz Sanjrani in their respective statements converged to a point that that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the person who not only liberated the Muslims of India from the shackles of slavery but gave them an independent sovereign Islamic state.

They also paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam and assured that they would carry forward his mission for the country's prosperity.

The ministers said that in order to deal with the challenges that the country was facing today, it was imperative to maintain complete unity in the nation's ranks and follow the golden principles of the father of the nation as the national motto.

They collectively held that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's principles of unity, organization and trust provided the basis for making Pakistan a stable state.

"The need to implement these principles are more urgent than ever before. According to the vision of the father of the nation, we can only pay our respect to him by promoting tolerance, enlightenment and democracy in Pakistan," they highlighted.

They said that the traditional enemy of Pakistan had started conspiracies to destabilize the country, but the entire nation was determined to thwart these conspiracies through unity and consensus.

Provincial ministers said that our forefathers achieved this country after a lot of sacrifices, and the people of Balochistan would not let these sacrifices go in vain.

They said that the father of the nation had a special love for Balochistan and its people.