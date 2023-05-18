Balochistan may face wheat shortage as allocated quota yet to procure

Balochistan food department has been delayed in procuring the allocated quota of wheat as the season going to elapse, indicating it would put pressure on the supply of the commodity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan food department has been delayed in procuring the allocated quota of wheat as the season going to elapse, indicating it would put pressure on the supply of the commodity.

The department has so far procured 0.6 million wheat sacks insufficient to meet the provincial demand, official sources informed.

They said provincial government has given approval to the wheat procurement policy this year and has decided for purchasing one million wheat bags from the harvesters of Naseerabad division.

The food department has extended the procurement process from May 15 to May 25 to purchase the crop at various wheat procurement centres in its growing areas, the sources added.

Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had directed the food department to procure wheat on an emergency basis under the wheat procurement plan prepared by the food department.

He directed strict action against wheat hoarders and imposed a ban on the inter-provincial supply of wheat.

The local people have expressed concern over the delay in the procurement of wheat and directed the food department to expedite wheat procurement.

The food department has not initiated steps to draft a detailed mechanism for the procurement of wheat, its storage, and its sale to the flour mills.