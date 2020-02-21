Balochistan Mineral Policy introduced for better investment: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Coordination of Marketing & Development of Mineral Resources Shehzad Syed Qasim called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani at Chief Secretariat here on Friday.

During a meeting they exchanged views regarding mineral and resources development of Balochistan, said a press release.

The Chief Minister said provincial government had introduced Balochistan Mineral Policy in context with the 18th constitutional amendment utilizing its power to seek mineral resources development in the interest of the province, saying a comprehensive policy had also been formulated for better investment in this sector.

"We wanted to develop our mineral resources and utilize them for welfare of people and prosperity of Balochistan", he said adding a huge funds has been allocated for Mineral Sector in current financial year budget.

Mir Jam Kamal maintained that Geo-Data Center with information on mineral resources was also set up despite steps have been taken to enhance royalty and revenue on mineral resources.

Special Assistant to PM for Mineral appreciated efforts of provincial government on taking measures for development of Balochistan and assured that Federal government would help provincial government in progress of Balochistan in order to remove backwards of province.