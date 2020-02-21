UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Mineral Policy Introduced For Better Investment: Jam Kamal

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Balochistan Mineral Policy introduced for better investment: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Coordination of Marketing & Development of Mineral Resources Shehzad Syed Qasim called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani at Chief Secretariat here on Friday.

During a meeting they exchanged views regarding mineral and resources development of Balochistan, said a press release.

The Chief Minister said provincial government had introduced Balochistan Mineral Policy in context with the 18th constitutional amendment utilizing its power to seek mineral resources development in the interest of the province, saying a comprehensive policy had also been formulated for better investment in this sector.

"We wanted to develop our mineral resources and utilize them for welfare of people and prosperity of Balochistan", he said adding a huge funds has been allocated for Mineral Sector in current financial year budget.

Mir Jam Kamal maintained that Geo-Data Center with information on mineral resources was also set up despite steps have been taken to enhance royalty and revenue on mineral resources.

Special Assistant to PM for Mineral appreciated efforts of provincial government on taking measures for development of Balochistan and assured that Federal government would help provincial government in progress of Balochistan in order to remove backwards of province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Budget Progress Government

Recent Stories

105km railway track to be laid from Chhor to Islam ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Expresses to Erdogan Concerns Over Extremist ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Stress Importance of Implementation ..

10 minutes ago

WHO Fighting 'Misinformation' Spread About Source ..

10 minutes ago

Asad, Shujat discuss latest political situation

10 minutes ago

Russian National Terada Imprisoned in US May Come ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.