UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Minister Condemns Surab Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:08 PM

Balochistan Minister condemns Surab attack

Balochistan home minister Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned hand grenade attack on security forces in Surab area of Kalat district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan home minister Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned hand grenade attack on security forces in Surab area of Kalat district on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said such cowardly act would not decrease moral of security forces and nation saying that the nefarious design of terrorists would never come true and these elements would be rooted out from the province with the contribution of law and enforcement agencies.

He also directed security forces to take strict measures against those involved in the cowardly attack and brought them to justice at the earliest.

He also ordered to tighten security measure at entrance and exit point of the province to ensure protection of residents in respective areas.

He said people of Balochistan stand with security forces, saying terrorists were doing such cowardly attack on security forces to destabilize peace of the province and to halt development process in the province.

The minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Kalat Surab Moral From

Recent Stories

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over loomin ..

43 seconds ago

South Africa imposes new virus measures as vaccine ..

45 seconds ago

Rangers at DR Congo wildlife haven protest over pa ..

47 seconds ago

Russian Orthodox Church Sets Bishops' Council for ..

3 minutes ago

Eight injured in firing at Mandra Khel

5 minutes ago

EU to Purchase Additional 100Mln Doses of Pfizer V ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.