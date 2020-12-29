Balochistan Minister condemns Surab attack

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan home minister Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned hand grenade attack on security forces in Surab area of Kalat district on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said such cowardly act would not decrease moral of security forces and nation saying that the nefarious design of terrorists would never come true and these elements would be rooted out from the province with the contribution of law and enforcement agencies.

He also directed security forces to take strict measures against those involved in the cowardly attack and brought them to justice at the earliest.

He also ordered to tighten security measure at entrance and exit point of the province to ensure protection of residents in respective areas.

He said people of Balochistan stand with security forces, saying terrorists were doing such cowardly attack on security forces to destabilize peace of the province and to halt development process in the province.

The minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured.