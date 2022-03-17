Balochistan Minister Finance lauds improvement of revenue collection

Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar lauded on the improvement of the current year's revenue collection on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar lauded on the improvement of the current year's revenue collection on Thursday.

He said that a strong, consistent revenue performance and a positive outlook for the future this financial year and beyond would also promote equally strong economic growth.

The Finance Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar expressed these views while reviewing the work of the Finance Department.

The Finance Minister said that the introduction of financial reforms has significantly improved the efficiency of expenditure in the system and it was not clear from the number of works completed in 2021- 22 as compared to this financial year.

"In the past, averages of 2,000 works were completed," he said adding that to date, 11,508 works have been completed and about 25,000 works are expected to be completed by the end of current financial year.

This represents a 12-fold increase from the average of previous years", he added.

He said in order to maximize the benefits of investment, the efficiency of investment must be further improved so that a good era of development could be created in Balochistan which is self-fulfilling and will continue to develop.

The Minister for Finance said that for better development of infrastructure, it was necessary to increase progress expenditure in rural areas with the close cooperation of local self-government representatives.