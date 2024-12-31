Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Tuesday termed promotion of quality education as top most priority of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Tuesday termed promotion of quality education as top most priority of the government.

He said that we are well aware of the financial problems of higher educational institutions and provincial government is trying to find a long-term solution to these problems so that these educational institutions could perform their duties with integrity.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Universities Finance Commission as Chairman Universities.

The meeting was attended by Co-Chairman Provincial Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Khan Zarkoon, Special Secretary Finance Jahangir Kakkar and Vice Chancellors of all universities of the province.

While addressing at the meeting, he told the participants that you should form a committee regarding the payment of salaries and pensions and provide us with suggestions on the current situation within twenty days so that we, under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti could formulate a strategy for a sustainable solution to these financial problems on a short-term and long-term basis.

On this occasion, both the ministers said that our government is taking concrete steps to promote education within its available resources.

They said that education and modern scientific knowledge bring about positive changes in the lives of nations.

In today's era, no conscious person can deny the importance of science and information technology, because their development and new innovations are having a positive impact on human life and thanks to them, revolutionary changes are taking place in different areas of life, from which human beings are benefiting, they noted.

In the meeting, all the participants agreed on the old formula for the distribution of university funds until a new policy is formulated.

On this occasion, all the participants also agreed on separate DDOs for the sub-campuses of universities.

Provincial Finance Secretary Imran Zarkoon suggested that all university land grants and pensioners should be paid under the SAP system like other employees of the province.

The ministers and all participants reiterated the need to further improve the performance and high educational standards of universities.