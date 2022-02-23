Balochistan Minister for Finance Dummar prays for early recovery of CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar prayed for early recovery of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo from coronavirus as his tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said it was commendable efforts that Chief Minister Balochistan Quddus Bizenjo was running the government affairs through online in order to maintain processes of development of the province.