Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu to chair Commission of Missing Persons meeting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu would chair the first meeting of the Commission of Missing Persons in Quetta on Friday.

The main purpose of setting up the commission is to review the case of every missing person in order to recover them.