Balochistan Minister For Home And Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu Codoles Death Of DSP, His Family

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of DSP Mukhtiar Hussain Mulghani and his family members

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of DSP Mukhtiar Hussain Mulghani and his family members.

In his condolence message, the Home Minister extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.

He said that he was saddened by the sudden death of Mukhtiar Mulghani, adding that the deceased was a dutiful officer.

