Balochistan Minister For Home And Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Turkiye Quake

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.

He said that we shared the grief of our Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of trail and difficulty.

The minister said that we expressed our condolences to the affected families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured of the incident of earthquake.

He prayed Allah Almighty to help the victims to face this natural calamity with courage.

